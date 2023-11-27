MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bystander intervened to save a person being stabbed on Saturday in Milford, according to police.

Police were called to a home on Greer Circle after multiple people called to say that a person had been stabbed, according to officers. The victim had an active protective order against their attacker.

Kevin Conway, 66, of Milford, had stabbed the victim when the bystander stopped him from attacking the victim further, according to police. The victim was treated and released from a hospital. Conway was injured when the bystander intervened, and has since been released from a hospital.

Conway has been charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt at murder, criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree threatening. He was assigned a $750,000 bond.