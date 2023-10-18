NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Airport Authority said Tweed Airport in New Haven has been operating without a license.

According to a letter sent from the CAA on Oct. 3, the authority said the airport “does not possess a current, active license,” as required by Connecticut law.

The letter continues by saying licenses are valid for three years and that the last application filed by the airport was in March 2019.

The CAA said they have reached out to the airport multiple times about their obligation to obtain a license but they have not yet received a renewal application.

The authority said if they do not receive an application from Tweed by Nov. 3, they will “have to “be forced to take any and all action necessary to prevent TNHAA’s continued violation of Connecticut law.”

