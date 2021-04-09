Café Nine bringing back indoor live music to New Haven venue Friday

New Haven

by: Ken Houston

Posted: / Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Live music is back in the Elm City this weekend!

New Haven’s Café Nine will start presenting indoor shows again Friday. The State Street place has not had a live act in nearly 13 months. Owner Paul Mayer said state officials gave the go-ahead, so they’re attempting to bring people back for a live show.

The Friday night headliner: Buzz Gordo of Bronson Rock. The show will be limited to just over 30 people inside and more outdoors with masks and social distancing.

The show starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

