Café Nine bringing back indoor live music to New Haven venue Friday

Live music background.Concert and music festival.Instrument on stage and band.Stage lights.Abstract musical background.Playing guitar and concert concept

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Live music is back in the Elm City this weekend!

New Haven’s Café Nine will start presenting indoor shows again Friday. The State Street place has not had a live act in nearly 13 months. Owner Paul Mayer said state officials gave the go-ahead, so they’re attempting to bring people back for a live show.

NYBERG: 19-year-old Hamden native opens music-focused academy

The Friday night headliner: Buzz Gordo of Bronson Rock. The show will be limited to just over 30 people inside and more outdoors with masks and social distancing.

The show starts at 5 p.m. Friday.