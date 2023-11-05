NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –You can sample an array of eateries making up the Elm City’s culinary scene as New Haven Restaurant Week begins Sunday.

Customers say it fills their craving for culture and diversity while dining.

“You think about ‘Restaurant Week,’ you think about New York; but New Haven has that,” said customer Samantha Leigh Ayala. :We have all the things a big city can have.”

“New Haven’s a great place to go out to eat, to have drinks, to see live music,” said customer Joe Saad. “So absolutely, it’s a good way to explore the city.”

This year marks New Haven’s 15th annual Restaurant Week. More than 25 businesses are taking part by offering prefixed, two-course lunches for $25 and three-course dinners for $45 or $55.

Deon Ross, general manager of Olives and Oil, says customers are in for a treat.

“People are always looking for an amazing deal,” Ross said. “They’re looking for quality, and we have an opportunity to give that to them.”

The kitchen manager, Terrell Patterson, says they’re using hearty, fall flavors to spice up their menu.

“Just try to do some new things, keep it fun, keep it interesting,” Patterson said.

At Christopher Martin’s on State Street, bartender Maria Porto says the week is great for serving customers and supporting local business.

“We’re considered a neighborhood bar, a neighborhood pub,” Porto said. “We have a lot of locals and regulars that come here. People consider it their living room, so it is nice to see new faces, bring new people here, and they are returning customers.”

New Haven Restaurant Week runs through Friday, Nov. 10. You can find a full list of participating restaurants here.