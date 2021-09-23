Calling hours being held Thursday for New Haven police officer killed in Las Vegas crash

New Haven
Posted:

(WTNH) — Calling hours will be held Thursday for the New Haven police officer who died in a crash in Las Vegas earlier this month. In the meantime, the colleague driving the vehicle in that deadly crash is facing DUI charges and will be back in court.

Calling hours for officer Joshua Castellano will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven.

RELATED: Procession held for New Haven officer brought back to CT after being killed in crash in Las Vegas

New Haven Police Officer Robert Ferraro remains in jail in the Las Vegas area and will be back in court Thursday morning.

Ferraro’s bail is set at $100,000. Ferraro’s bail conditions include staying out of trouble, no alcohol, no driving. He will also be put on high-level electronic monitoring.

Ferraro has also been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

