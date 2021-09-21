Calling hours, funeral to be held this week for New Haven officer killed in Las Vegas DUI crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours have been announced for New Haven police officer Joshua Castellano, who was killed in a DUI crash in Las Vegas last week.

Officer Castellano was in a Rolls-Royce driven by fellow New Haven police officer Robert Ferraro when Ferraro got into a crash, which ejected Castellano. Ferraro was later arrested for drunk driving.

The death of 35-year-old Castellano has been ruled an accident. The coroner said he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Calling hours for officer Castellano will be held Thursday at the West Haven Funeral Home. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven.

At the moment, Officer Castellano’s body remains in Las Vegas.

In a statement to News 8, Castellano’s family said,

“Joshua approached his life and work with unmatched passion and excitement, and his genuine love for people was infectious. We hope that others will honor Joshua’s memory by following his excellent example of selfless service to the community. As we pray for strength during this dark time, we will celebrate Joshua’s remarkable life and the light and joy he brought to our lives and the lives of so many.”

Officer Ferraro has not posted bail and is being fitted for a GPS tracking device that he will have to wear. Ferarro will appear again in court Tuesday.