NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven community continues to mourn the loss of beloved firefighter Matthias Wirtz, who died in the line of duty last week.

Calling hours have been scheduled for Monday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home. Here, the community will be able to pay their respects to Wirtz.

Wirtz sadly died while responding to a fire on Quinnipiac Avenue. The state’s chief medical examiner determined that he died of heart disease. According to officials, he had been working with the hose lines when he collapsed while changing out an air bottle.

North Haven’s Fire Chief released a statement saying that Wirtz was “actively working under extreme environmental conditions to protect the lives of the occupants and fellow members of his crew inside the building.”

Wirtz served the North Haven Fire Department for more than two decades and was among those who responded to New York City on 9/11. He’s remembered for his big smile, his generosity, and his unwavering devotion.

He is survived by his mother, wife, and three stepchildren.

On Wednesday, community members and first responders lined up on Washington Avenue for Wirtz’s procession. The drive started at the medical examiner’s office in Farmington and ended at the funeral home.

The public will once again pay their respects to the fallen hero during calling hours on Monday and then at the funeral Tuesday. That begins at 11 a.m. at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish on Washington Ave.