NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours have been set for the young New Haven firefighter who died in a highway car crash earlier this month.

A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles will be held on Monday at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. There, family members will be able to pay their respects between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friends of the family are permitted to stop by between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., officials said.

Mieles was killed on Nov. 2 around 10 p.m. when the car he was driving was disabled on the left side of I-91 North in New Haven. According to police, two vehicles stopped to help him, and that’s when another car struck him while he was standing outside of his car.

Unfortunately, it was some of Mieles’ fellow firefighters who responded to the fatal crash.

He was off-duty at the time of this incident, according to the fire department.

The tragedy of Mieles’ death has not only impacted the New Haven Fire Department, but the woman he loved as well.

He was supposed to be married in March of next year. News 8 spoke to his fiancée about the tragic loss.

“He always told me since we were kids that he was going to marry me, that we’re going to have five kids and we’re going to have our own house. That was my life, that was my everything,” said fiancée Brianna Agosto.

Mieles’ funeral is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis Church in New Haven.