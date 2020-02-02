Calls at West Haven vigil for officer-involved shootings to end

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Caitlyn Maloney called it terrifying. She lives in West Haven and heard the gunfire in the officer-involved shooting by a Connecticut State Trooper in West Haven on January 15th.

“I heard 7 or 8 shots right as I was getting my 3 year-old out of a car seat,” Maloney said.

That was the officer-involved shooting that ended with 19 year-old Mubarak Soulemane dead. According to a preliminary report by the Connecticut Chief States Attorneys Office, Soulemane stole a car at knife point in Norwalk. State police pursued him on I-95 into West Haven. His car came to a stop when he got off the highway and ran into traffic. Trooper Brian North approached the car with his gun drawn. Trooper North and another trooper noticed Soulemane had a knife. Police asked him to get out of the car. He didn’t. Then Trooper North fired into the vehicle seven times, hitting and killing Soulemane.

Many at the vigil saying they believe the shooting could’ve been avoided.

“There was no reason because 4 or 5 police cars had blocked the car he was driving,” said Stanley Heller of West Haven. “There was no place for him to go. He was in his car — the windows up.”

“So, he had a knife,” Heller added. “What’s he going to do in a car — throw it through the glass at somebody?”

News8 asked Soulemane’s uncle about the shooting. We also asked about the carjacking, which happened outside a store in Norwalk. His family says he had a history of mental health issues and has never been violent.

“I mean I get it, yes,” he said. “He was acting belligerent at the AT&T store but there is a court in Connecticut. He deserved his day in court. I don’t know if there’s a law in Connecticut that says stealing a car should let you get seven shots.”

The crowd at the vigil called for police reform when it comes to deciding to use force.

“This has to stop. It has to stop,” one man told the crowd.

Maloney, who’s caucasian, says she came out tonight to support the family and to send a message to other families.

“To make White suburbans like myself realize that this is a real issue and it’s an issue of racism,” she said. “The majority of the people who are shot by police are Black and Brown residents of our state and to highlight that this is a crisis.”

Soulemane’s family is still hoping to have a meeting with the mayor of West Haven (West Haven officers were at the scene) and they’re planning a protest on February 21st.