Campers head to state parks for wet and windy Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — This Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. The soggy weather isn’t putting a damper on people’s plans.

“That’s all they were waiting for was the countdown to camping!” said Melissa McDougall, of Kent.

Camping at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison is a tradition for Melissa McDougall and her family. They were happy to be back this Memorial Day weekend, after the campground opened late-last year because of COVID-19.

“We tried to have as much fun as we could at home, but we missed the camping,” explained McDougall.

The park was packed on Saturday, despite the rain and cold.

“This is the first time we’ve really had this type of weather, but we kick through it,” said Heather Beauchamp, of Plainfield. “We make the best of it!”

To keep warm, campers huddled by fires, stayed tucked away under tents, and had heaters going. Campers News 8 spoke with said they don’t mind, especially after spending so much time apart.

“It’s nice to see everyone get back to normal and get back to normal routine,” said James Hargis, of Rhode Island.

Campers said they’re looking forward to even more fun and time together in the days to come.

“It’s a great way to kick-off our camping season and enjoy our time here with friends and family,” said Donna Duff, of Cromwell.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the one holdover from last year is you must make a campsite reservation. There are no walk-ins.