Can Quinnipiac’s campus keep Chick-fil-a?

New Haven

by: Taylor Sniffen (WTNH.com Intern)

image courtesy of Chick-fil-a's press room.

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac University officials are planning to meet to discuss faculty and student concerns when it comes to Chick-fil-a being allowed on campus.

Typically, the Chick-fil-a truck can be seen on campus through out the year selling sandwiches to students, but some students and faculty members feel that the companies values do not line up with Quinnipiac’s and they want them gone.

The head of the Journalism department, Margarita Diaz, recently tweeted about her displeasure seeing the truck on campus.

She wrote, “Why does @QuinnipiacU continue to welcome @ChickfilA to campus? This company’s ownership has zealously embraced a homophobic stance. We can do better.”

After reaching out to the university’s Head of Public Relations, John Morgan about the current issue, he responded by saying the school will be holding “conversations” about it.

“A university sorority invited Chick-fil-A onto campus on Monday as part of a fundraiser for a local shelter that supports victims of domestic violence,” said Morgan, “The university will schedule conversations to better understand and discuss the student, staff, and faculty concerns related to using Chick-fil-A as a vendor.”

While the fate of Chick-fil-a on Quinnipiac’s campus has still not been determined, if the university does choose to stop allowing the truck on campus and at events then students are going to have to start looking for new fast trucks that do meet the school’s values.

