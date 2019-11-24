Canadian accused in 1987 abduction due back in US court

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Canadian man accused of abducting his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and eluding authorities for three decades is due back in a U.S. court for a preliminary extradition hearing.

Allan Mann Jr. is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in New Haven, Connecticut, on Monday on a request by Canadian officials for the U.S. to continue detaining Mann until extradition papers are completed.

Mann was sentenced this month to 18 months in prison for illegally obtaining U.S. government housing and medical benefits while on the lam with his son.

Authorities say Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation. Law enforcement officials found him in Vernon, Connecticut, last year. An abduction charge is pending in Toronto.

Mann’s son was reunited with his mother after his father’s arrest.

