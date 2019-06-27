Candidates for New Haven mayor square off in Thursday debate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of the candidates for Mayor of New Haven squared off in a debate on Thursday.

Democrats Justin Elicker, Urn Pendragon, and Wendy Hamilton, along with Seth Poole who is unaffiliated were present.

Incumbent Mayor Toni Harp is not listed as one of the participants.

Ed Corey, Harp’s campaign manager told News 8,

“The Mayor was unable to attend the event this evening due to a scheduling conflict that could not be changed. She’s looking forward to appearing at as many forums and debates as she is able to.” Ed Corey, Harp Campaign Manager

The debate focused on the city’s budget and spending issues. It took place at the Ives Main of the New Haven Free Public Library.

This debate is happening on the heels of more fallout going on at New Haven City Hall. Mayor Harp’s embattled campaign manager quit on Wednesday after being named in federal subpoenas, and now Harp is making allegations of her own.

She’s calling the subpoenas a “political hit job.” Her new campaign manager Ed Corey is calling the corruption probe a “… Baseless FBI investigation.” He’s also blaming Harp’s Democratic Mayoral rival, Justin Elicker’s wife, who happens to be a federal prosecutor.

Elicker is now firing back, “My wife is in no way whatsoever involved in any investigation against the Harp administration.”

Mayor Harp’s former campaign manager Jason Bartlett says he’s not worried about becoming a target in the FBI investigation.

