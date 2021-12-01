Candlelight vigil held for New Haven high school student killed in crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A community is in mourning after a young woman was killed in a crash Tuesday night in New Haven. On Wednesday, family and friends held a vigil in her honor.

The community gathered at the scene of the crash on Sherman Ave. Those who were close to Camryn Gayle were understandably distraught as they remembered a young life cut short. She was just 17, a senior at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School in the Elm City.

According to New Haven police, Tuesday night a car traveling on Sherman Ave. went off the road near Harding Place and struck a tree. Camryn was driving. Her mom confirmed to News 8 she died in the crash.

Family members tell News 8 Camryn’s close friend was also in the car and has been released from the hospital.

At the ceremony Wednesday, mourners honored Camryn by releasing balloons and lighting candles. Her family said they are still processing the news.

“She always kept us laughing, always had jokes,” Camryn’s godsister Jessica Johnson recalled. “I’m just going to miss her, miss her smile, miss her laugh; her laugh was just out of this world.”

New Haven police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them. School officials will be offering counseling for students.