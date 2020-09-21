Candlelight vigil honoring Justice Ginsburg to be held tonight on the Guilford Green

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A candlelight vigil honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being held tonight on the Guilford Green.

The vigil runs from 7 p.m. to 7-30 p.m. If you plan on attending, you’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Those from around the state along with local leaders remembered Ginsburg’s work and legacy serving as only the second woman to be appointed to the United States Supreme Court after legal giant Sandra Day O’Connor.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont, lawmakers join vigil honoring life, legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Stamford

As the country mourns her loss, many are hoping her legacy will never be forgotten.

It has been reported that in Ginsburg’s final moments with her family she stated her wish was for the winner of the 2020 presidential election to nominate her successor to the highest court in the land.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, “She was so warm and compassionate, she remembered details about people’s lives.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

AAA Northeast hosting free car seat safety check clinic in Hamden

News /

U.S. Senator Blumenthal to push for more coronavirus testing today in West Haven

News /

Candlelight vigil honoring Justice Ginsburg to be held tonight on the Guilford Green

News /

West Haven engineering magnet school student named finalist in national STEP competition

News /

Contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

News /

New Haven author releases "Dirt", book about her childhood growing up with nothing in rural West Virginia

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss