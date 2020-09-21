Candlelight vigil honoring Justice Ginsburg to be held tonight on the Guilford Green

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A candlelight vigil honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being held tonight on the Guilford Green.

The vigil runs from 7 p.m. to 7-30 p.m. If you plan on attending, you’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Those from around the state along with local leaders remembered Ginsburg’s work and legacy serving as only the second woman to be appointed to the United States Supreme Court after legal giant Sandra Day O’Connor.

As the country mourns her loss, many are hoping her legacy will never be forgotten.

It has been reported that in Ginsburg’s final moments with her family she stated her wish was for the winner of the 2020 presidential election to nominate her successor to the highest court in the land.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, “She was so warm and compassionate, she remembered details about people’s lives.”