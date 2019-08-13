Captain Anthony Duff shot in New Haven recovering from gun shot wounds, search continues for suspect

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The search is underway for the suspect wanted for shooting New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, who is recovering at the hospital Tuesday morning.

New Haven police responded to the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue where Captain Anthony Duff was shot Monday evening.

ShotSpotter picked up shots fired at around 9:23 p.m. near the scene, according to police. Captain Duff was off duty when he intervened on an incident involving two suspects.

Police said Captain Duff called for units to respond to the scene, saying that he was struck by gunfire.

Several agencies looking for the man who shot & killed another man.

Then, shot New Haven Capt. Anthony Duff many times. Duff survived.

An officer told me the FBI, ATF, CT State Police, Orange PD, West Haven PD, & East Haven PD are all on scene. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/1mWdKdmzCg — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) August 13, 2019

State Police and neighboring police and fire departments reported to the scene to assist New Haven Police.

We are told that Captain Duff is in stable condition. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was conscious and alert before undergoing surgery. We are told he was shot at least two times.

One of the suspects was fatally shot, and the other suspect that shot both Captain Duff and the deceased suspect, is still at large.

Police describe the suspect at large as a black male with long dreads/braids, a goatee and a muscular build. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The suspect escaped on foot from Dixwell Avenue towards Henry Street, then to Townsend, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Mayor Harp reported some time after 1 a.m. Captain Duff is out of surgery and in the recovery room.

NHPD Capt. Anthony Duff is out of surgery and recovering at YNHH. We are told he was shot at least twice. Details all morning on GMCT. pic.twitter.com/KRvzwaEmic — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) August 13, 2019

Anyone with a tip is asked to call New Haven police.

UPDATE: New Haven police Asst. Chief Karl Jacobson just told me they have 4 SWAT teams checking backyards for the shooter.

They’re looking for a suspect who shot & killed a man.

Then, shot a New Haven Captain multiple times. #NewHaven #NewHavenCT @WTNH pic.twitter.com/5cVQDdVqGc — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) August 13, 2019

