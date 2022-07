EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An accident in East Haven blocked an exit ramp on I-95 south Saturday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, a car crash blocked the Exit 51 off-ramp just after 6 p.m. State police, EMS, and the local fire department responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the scene has been cleared.

