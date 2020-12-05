Car crashes into home on South Street in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford firefighters responded to a car that crashed into a home on South Street Saturday morning.

Officials said they received multiple calls reporting the crash at around 9 a.m.

The crash caused major structural damage to the house, as well as a minor gas leak that was quickly fixed, officials said.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters built support shores for the damaged part of the house to prevent further damage.