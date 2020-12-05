Car crashes into home on South Street in Milford

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

News 8 photo: Kalord Lee

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford firefighters responded to a car that crashed into a home on South Street Saturday morning.

Officials said they received multiple calls reporting the crash at around 9 a.m.

The crash caused major structural damage to the house, as well as a minor gas leak that was quickly fixed, officials said.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters built support shores for the damaged part of the house to prevent further damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police: Car pulled out of Farm River in North Branford, investigating accident

News /

Local musician uses his talents to give back to the community in unprecedented times

News /

Milford police investigating fatal pedestrian accident near Big Y

News /

'Ready to roll': Waterbury city crews prepping for possible weekend snow

News /

Milford Animal Control asking for pet food, toy donations

News /

PD: Stratford man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Milford home

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss