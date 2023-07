MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into the side of an Aldi store in Milford on Sunday.

The Milford Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle into a building on Boston Post Road and found a car crashed into the side of the building at Aldi.

Photo courtesy Milford Fire Department

Fire crews said there is no major structural damage to the building, and the building department has been notified.

One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation, the fire department said.