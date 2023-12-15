WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five customers were injured after an SUV slammed into Bruegger’s Bagels in Wallingford Friday morning.

Wallingford police said the five adults were either standing in line or sitting around 9:50 a.m. when a 2023 Grand Cherokee Hybrid SUV crashed into the building on North Colony Road.

All five were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The female driver was not injured and is cooperating with police.

Police said a medical emergency does not appear to have caused the crash. The driver reported something was wrong with her vehicle, according to police.

“Obviously, it’s still under investigation, but it seems like it is was some trouble with the accelerator,” Wallingford Police Officer Alex Torres said. “This is a frightening situation, and this is something very unexpected.”

No employees were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.