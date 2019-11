(WTNH) — Naugatuck Fire Department responded to a vehicle that rolled down an embankment off of Route 8 Southbound Thursday morning.

Officials say it happened near Exit 24 at around 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The car came to a stop about 10 feet away from the Naugatuck River.

Crews extricated the driver and carried them up the riverbank using a Stokes basket.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.