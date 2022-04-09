NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven crews worked early Saturday morning to extinguish a car fire that left one dead, according to officials.

At 3:34 a.m., New Haven Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Congress Ave. and College St. Upon arrival, they found a single car that was significantly damaged and on fire. Crews worked to both put out the flames and remove the occupants from the accident site.

They were able to remove the driver with hydraulic tools, better known as the “jaws of life”. The person was transported to the nearest hospital.

However, paramedics and medical control confirmed the one passenger was dead on the scene. Both driver and passenger remain unnamed at this time.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the accident or the fire.