A two vehicle accident in New Haven on Sunday night resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over onto its roof.

The accident, involving two cars, happened shortly after 8 p.m. at West Water St. and Union Ave. just across from the train station.

At this time there is no word on if there were any injuries from the accident.

We have reached out to the New Haven Police Department for more information on the accident and are waiting to hear back from them.