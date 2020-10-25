Car slams into back of tractor-trailer on I-95, driver dies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An early morning accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer truck left one man dead Sunday.

At 2:13 a.m. officials of Connecticut State Police were notified of the accident from multiple 911 callers, which occurred on Interstate 95 Northbound near Exit 46.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck slowed down for construction traffic, at which point the car — a 2015 Kia Optima LX — rear-ended the truck at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the accident. The driver of the car, identified as 20-year-old Michael Reilly of Wallingford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation was requested to the scene and assisted with closing multiple lanes for the Truck Squad and C.A.R.S. personnel who processed the scene.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact TFC Biggs (Badge #777) at CSP Troop G – Bridgeport barracks at (203) 696-2500.