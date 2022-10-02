NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building Sunday morning in New Haven.

At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “one way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of the building’s columns.

After the vehicle crashed into the building two passengers fled the scene. Further, the vehicle is not registered to an individual, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.