Car stolen in Hamden with infant inside; suspect in custody, child found unharmed

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody Monday evening after stealing a car in Hamden with a baby inside.

Police say they responded to Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street at 4:13 p.m. for the report of a stolen vehicle with a 6-month-old child inside.

The driver of the car had entered a local store, leaving the keys to the car in the ignition.

An individual then hopped into the car and fled south on Dixwell Ave.

Local and state authorities were notified and immediately assisted in the search.

Central Communications was in the process of broadcasting an AMBER Alert when, at about 5:30p.m., a Yale University Police Officer located the stolen car in the vicinity of 1 Whalley Ave.

The infant was found unharmed. The suspect is in custody.