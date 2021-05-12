Car stolen with sleeping baby inside in Waterbury; baby found unharmed

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Waterbury are searching for whoever stole a car with a baby inside Tuesday night.

It happened at a Shell gas station on West Main Street. The car was found in a parking lot on Highland Avenue.

The baby was not hurt and was sleeping in side.

Police out with a warning for parents:

“We’re starting to see a trend where people are jumping into vehicles at convenience stores, at gas stations. So, it’s not worth those extra seconds. Remove your child from your vehicle,” Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury PD said.

There isn’t much information on the suspect at this time other than that he was wearing a dark hoodie and face mask.