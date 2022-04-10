WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released information about a deadly crash and fire that occurred in the median of Interstate 95 in West Haven on Saturday.

According to the accident report, a Plymouth Duster was stopped in the median of I-95. The operator was identified as 18-year-old Ralph Congdon who was traveling with a passenger. A Honda Accord then drove into the median, striking Congdon’s car. As a result, the Plymouth became engulfed in flames.

Both operators were transferred to the hospital, while Congdon’s passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Honda Accord has been identified as 48-year-old Amy Romano, and police have not provided any information as to why Romano may have traveled into the median.

Connecticut State Police are additionally looking for information regarding a fatal wrong-way accident that also happened on Saturday night. This accident occurred in Hampton on Route 6, and if anyone has information on either of the deadly crashes, they are urged to contact police.

This story is developing. Stay with News 8 for updates.