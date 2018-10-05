Car versus bus accident in Woodbridge Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) - The Woodbridge Fire Department tells News 8 that emergency crews responded to the scene of a school bus accident.

Officials say the accident happened at around 2:30 Friday afternoon on Route 63 on Amity Road near Fieldstone Drive. No children on the bus were hurt, according to crews on the scene. Woodbridge Police say the five students were on teh bus which was coming from Amity Junior High School in Bethany.

Two adults males from the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to a News 8 crew on the scene, the bus doesn't appear to be severely damaged.

School officials have yet to comment on the incident.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available.