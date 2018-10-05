New Haven

Car versus bus accident in Woodbridge

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 04:25 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 06:59 PM EDT

Car versus bus accident in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) - The Woodbridge Fire Department tells News 8 that emergency crews responded to the scene of a school bus accident.

Officials say the accident happened at around 2:30 Friday afternoon on Route 63 on Amity Road near Fieldstone Drive. No children on the bus were hurt, according to crews on the scene. Woodbridge Police say the five students were on teh bus which was coming from Amity Junior High School in Bethany.

Two adults males from the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

According to a News 8 crew on the scene, the bus doesn't appear to be severely damaged. 

School officials have yet to comment on the incident.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available. 

