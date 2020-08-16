Caravan, vigil calls for justice for East Haven mother whose body was found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of an East Haven mother found dead in a shallow grave behind a dumpster in Branford wants justice.

Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca’s body was discovered behind the LoMonaco’s Ristorante back in July. She was missing for two weeks before her body was found.

RELATED: Body found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant identified as missing East Haven mother

A month later, no arrests have been made. The family has not received any updates on the investigation.

A caravan and vigil were held Sunday for Aleman-Popoca, starting in New Haven and ending at the restaurant where her body was found.

Yaneth Aleman, Lizzbeth’s sister, said at the vigil, “I know there’s some women, some children, some men that have a similar experience to us. And they are here supporting us in the rain. I know there is a couple people only but it means a lot. It means that I’m not completely alone.”

RELATED: East Haven police searching for 27-year-old woman missing for 2 weeks

Those who marched for Aleman-Popoca wore sunflowers. Her family says they were one of her favorite flowers.