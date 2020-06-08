Career High School officially closed as housing facility for COVID-positive homeless in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Career High School is officially closed as an isolation shelter for the homeless testing positive for COVID-19 in New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker said Monday the city was seeing a downward trend on how many people needed it.

The ‘electrostatic’ cleaning process at the school has already begun.

Rick Fontana, the city’s Director of Emergency Operations explained Monday, “If you are going to decontaminate a system with COVID, this is the system you want…by using that system, we actually put a specific solution in there. It’s probably one of the most effective solutions on the market…but it is extremely safe.”

The city has seen a slow increase in COVID-19 cases overall since the pandemic began. That number stands at just over 2,600. The mayor says they are monitoring the situation very closely.