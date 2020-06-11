Carjacking outside FBI headquarters in New Haven could be linked to series of recent vehicle thefts, police investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating Thursday evening after a carjacking right in front of FBI headquarters in the Elm City.

At 5:30 p.m. at Ellsworth Avenue and Chapel Street in New Haven, police were on the scene where a Ford Edge slammed into a home. Neighbors say they heard a loud screeching sound and bang when the car hit the home, and they say they saw two Black men between the ages of 19-21-years-old exit the vehicle and flee.

News 8 is told the car did not belong to the two men and that these men may be involved in a series of car thefts in New Haven and Hamden in the last few days.

News 8 spoke with a man on the scene who wanted to remain anonymous. He said he had just gotten his groceries and pulled up to the front of his home when a gun was pulled out on him. He was very shaken up and said he had no idea what was going on. He added he had a lot of valuable items inside his car, a white Buick.

The man said police told him they have located that car and they may have also located the guns used in the theft.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest updates as soon as they are available.

