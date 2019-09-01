Cars for Cancer, 6-yr-old sells lemonade to raise money to fight ovarian cancer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 6-yr-old girl already understands the importance of helping others at such a young age.

This is Emma Levinson. She is selling lemonade today, raising money in hopes of wiping out cancer.

She’s doing all of this because her aunt is battling ovarian cancer.

A lot of people came out Sunday to show their support for the cause. There was also a convoy of cars that stopped by to donate money and supplies.

Jade Levinson, Emma’s mom, said, “It makes me very very proud. I love her heart; she has the biggest heart on Earth. She’s a people-person and she loves getting the community together.”

The money raised will be donated to Discovery for a Cure, which helps in the fight against women’s reproductive cancers.