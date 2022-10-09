Three suspects are alleged to have stolen a catalytic converter smashed a witness’ car windows; photo by the Guilford Police Department.

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Guilford Police Department responded to the latest report of a catalytic converter theft, which ended after the suspects smashed a witness’ car windows.

Three male suspects are alleged to have stolen a vehicle’s catalytic converter in a business parking lot near Goose Lane and Boston Post Road. A witness in a nearby vehicle began recording the suspects, which led to the suspects smashing their car windows before fleeing the scene.

The witness was not injured in the altercation, according to police.

The Guilford police have had 21 reports of catalytic converters being stolen in 2022 alone. The resulting damages have cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands. In one case, thieves stole the catalytic converters out of eight U-Haul vehicles, costing an estimated $20,000, according to Guilford Police Deputy Chief Christopher Massey.

The Guilford Police Department believes the suspects used this silver Honda Accord; photo by the Guilford Police Department.

There were 14,433 catalytic converter thefts across the nation in 2020, up from 3,389 in 2019 and 1,298 in 2018, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The suspects are believed to drive a silver Honda Accord with a stolen plate, according to police.

This case remains active and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Guilford Police Department at (203)453-8061.