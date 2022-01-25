Catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles in Cheshire, police say

CHESIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles at four different locations within the town of Chesire.

Chesire Police said catalytic converters were taken from vehicles in a parking lot at Cheshire High School, located 525 South Main St., Chapman Elementary School, located at 38 Country Club Rd., along with two commercial parking lots located at 967 and 1151 South Main St.

All of the thefts took place during daylight hours, police said.

“The Cheshire Police Department would like to remind everyone that if they see something suspicious, call the local Police Department to report it,” Cheshire Police said in a statement. “Through the vigilance of all, these perpetrators can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sam DeCapua and Officer Lester Zimnoch at (203) 271-5531 or cheshiretaskforce@cheshirect.org.