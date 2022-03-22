NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Surveillance video captured a carjacking in the parking lot of St. Andrew Apostle Society on Chapel Street in New Haven.

“I saw this group of people on the street,” the victim told News 8.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told News 8 that he had just returned home from the grocery store when a group of people confronted him Saturday night.

“They kind of followed me to the car, and they kind of surround me and ask me for the key of the car,” the victim said. “They hit me in the face.”

The surveillance video showed the suspects jumping into the victim’s car and picking up another person on the sidewalk who was keeping watch. Then, they take off.

“In the last six months, we’ve had three catalytic converters stolen from this yard,” Frank Gargano, president of St. Andrew Apostle Society, said. “We’ve had cars broken into.”

Gargano said that’s why they’ve installed cameras.

“But that doesn’t seem to deter perpetrators,” he added.

Gargano hopes New Haven police will catch those responsible for Saturday’s incident and that more will be done to stop criminal activity.

“To actually attack someone in a carjacking, just like what happened in Hamden with the woman, that’s just too much,” Gargano said. “Just too much.”

New Haven police are investigating and sharing tips with News 8 to help people better protect themselves. They’re urging everyone to be mindful of their surroundings, park in well-lit areas, and hide valuables in their car.