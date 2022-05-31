MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple police agencies were called to help break up fights on Walnut Beach in Milford on Memorial Day.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., fights broke out and as officers tried to break up the fighting, they became overwhelmed by the large, unruly crowd and were assaulted.

Two Milford police officers were knocked to the ground and their body cameras were pulled off of them.

Milford police released two clips of the fight and what appears to be people passing around a body camera. Police are looking to charge the suspects in these videos with theft.

“There’s no excuse for people getting crazy like this,” said Jay Miggins of Milford. “This is not the kind of place and this is not that kind of town.”

Locals say Walnut Beach is usually family-friendly and quiet but during Memorial Day weekend, crowds appear.

“Sometimes there will be hundreds and hundreds of kids hanging around, drinking a lot, smoking marijuana,” said John Maroney from Orange. “It’s kind of unruly to say the least because you can’t get away with that during the rest of the year.”

Police closed off the beach Tuesday to stop another fight from happening.

If anyone has information identifying the suspects in the videos, you are asked to call the Milford Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at (203) 874-2366.