Caught on Camera: Police officer rescues swimmer in distress in West Haven

New Haven

Video: Adam Abubkar via Report It

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Caught on camera: a West Haven police officer rescued a swimmer in distress at Bradley Point in West Haven Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 12:56 p.m., West Haven Police Department received several 911 calls for a ‘person in distress’ and then eventually a report of ‘a person in the water struggling to stay afloat.’

According to police, all shore patrols and officers in the area were dispatched to Bradley Point. Police say several units arrived at the same and it was quickly determined that the subject was “in immediate danger of going under if he was not given assistance.”

In a video sent in from a News 8 viewer Adam Abubkar, one of the first officers on the scene is seen diving into the water from the rocky shore after removing his gun belt and securing it.

He is seen swimming hard and fast out to the distressed swimmer about 100 yards or more from the shore. A crowd at the shore cheers him on as sirens are heard approaching.

The officer managed to get to the distressed swimmer – who, police say, “was clearly struggling to stay afloat by the rock jetty” – quickly and dragged the subject back to shore while swimming against the current.

Police report that a second (female) officer entered the water to assist in the rescue as the first officer made his way back to shore.

“Upon making it to shore,” police say, “the male was pulled up the rocks and assisted up the uneven shoreline by officers waiting on the scene.”

The FD and AMR arrived and treated the swimmer. 

No injuries were reported to any of the officers who assisted in this rescue.

West Haven Fire Department Marine 2 and 3, as well as Central District and West Shore were on the scene.

New Haven

