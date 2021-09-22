Caught on camera: Vandal strikes Waterbury non-profit, slashes van tires

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Arc of Waterbury is also known as Waterbury ARC. It has been around for close to 70 years, helping to give adults with intellectual disabilities skills that will give them dignity, the ability to live independently, and skills that could help them acquire a job. They also strive to give those adults confidence.

“Oh I’m a confident guy,” said Marc Resso. “This is a program I like.”

But, something happened here Monday night that no one likes. The non-profit was hit with vandalism that was caught on surveillance video. A man slashed 9 tires on four of the vans ARC depends on to get their people to and from training programs and other outings. It left the normally positive staff with a flood of negative feelings.

“Upset, frustrated,” said Sandi Rodriguez, Director of Day of Service and Program Manager.

“I was infuriated,” said Richard Kalcznski, ARC’s Executive Director.

“Disheartened,” said Jarryd Maslak, IT Manager and HR Director. “It’s depressing to watch somebody commit such an act against people that are not as fortunate as others.”

The vandalism sparked anger from the Waterbury community.

“I am outraged by the vandalism,” said Francine Nido, President of Waterbury UNICO, an Italian-American community service organization. “Especially on a non-profit, that does such good work in the community.”

Nido is offering assistance from UNICO to help ARC recover.

“Whether it’s financially, whether it’s assistance in providing transportation in the meantime,” Nido said.

ARC says the damage cost $2,000. The good news is they’re covered by insurance. They also say it’s good to know people care. They hope someone in the community comes forward with any information that will help Waterbury Police make an arrest.

ARC’s executive director told News 8 this negative act will not stop them from continuing nearly seven decades of helping others. Call the police if you can help the ARC community find out who slashed their tires.