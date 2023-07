NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former major league baseball all-star is coming to Connecticut this fall.



CC Sabathia will be talking about his memoir “Till the End” in a moderated discussion at Southern Connecticut State University.

The discussion will be happening on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts.



Tickets start at 30 dollars apiece. Those interested in the event can purchase the tickets here.