NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Thursday the COVID-19 community level in New Haven County is medium.

Under the medium level, categorized by the color yellow, the CDC says those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. Residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Connecticut’s other seven counties are still in the low category, indicated by the color green, which means residents should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

To determine the COVID-19 community level, the CDC says it looks at a combination of three metrics:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients

Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Data is updated on Thursdays. Click here to check the COVID-19 community level where you live.