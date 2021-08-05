CDC: New Haven County classified as first in CT with high COVID community transmission

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday New Haven County is now classified as an area of high COVID-19 community transmission.

This comes only a few days after the CDC classified all of the counties in Connecticut as areas of “substantial community transmission.”

Substantial community transmission is classified by the CDC as 50-99 cumulative cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. High transmission is classified as places with more than 100 cases per 100,000 in a seven-day period.

The CDC reports 61.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID.

