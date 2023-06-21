NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was wounded in a shooting on Winthrop Avenue in New Haven, but his cell phone saved him from further harm, police said.

New Haven police responded to a report of a shooting on Winthrop Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to police, a male victim was shot while inside his car, and although he tried to flee the scene by reversing his car, he ended up colliding with another parked car across the street.

Officers found the victim lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Police said his cell phone was struck by the bullet, which prevented him from being harmed further.

He was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition with a graze wound.

New Haven police are asking for the public’s help to solve this incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or via the anonymous tips line at (866) 888-TIPS (8477).