Census 2020 ‘party on wheels’ encourages New Haven residents to be counted

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Census 2020 is still asking people to fill out the census. Even during a normal year, how do you accurately count everyone in a census?

Well, in the words of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, you have to get creative, and that’s just what they did Friday morning. The Elm City held a rolling party to get people excited about the census, even offering prizes to people who fill out the census. In an ordinary year, cities like New Haven end up undercounted in the census, and it is likely to be much worse in a pandemic.

“It’s very difficult to reach everyone and there are a lot of undocumented immigrants who, under the constitution, should be counted,” Mayor Elicker said. “It is very important for us to get out the word and make sure that every single person in New Haven is counted.”

Now, the census people would like everyone to fill out the census, and they say it’s easy to do it online. To take the Census 2020 online, click here.