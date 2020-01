NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s 2020 and that means preparations for the Census are well underway, but the Census Bureau says they still need workers!

To attract more interest, the Bureau has raised the pay rate to $23.50 an hour. If you’re interested in being part of history, there’s a Census job fair in New Haven on Wednesday.

It’s happening at New Haven City Hall at 4 p.m. For more information and to apply online, click here.