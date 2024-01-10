DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Parts of Connecticut experienced significant flooding after a strong wind and rain storm Tuesday night into Wednesday.

At the Stevenson Dam in Oxford, water flowed rapidly into the Housatonic River. Parts of Derby along the river experienced heavy flooding – front yards were underwater, boat docks were submerged and roads were covered with water.

“I mean it happens once in a while but it’s happened a lot more lately this is like the fourth time this year. I mean it’s nice to live on the water, but this is what you gotta deal with to enjoy the water when it’s nice out,” Andy of Derby said.



According to the National Weather Service, the Housatonic River peaked at a moderate flood stage of 15 feet on Wednesday afternoon however the level continued to drop throughout the evening.

Officials expected Cozy Beach in East Haven to be hit hard by the storm, but crews did not have much cleanup work to do on Wednesday.

Some portions of the roads were flooded including the intersection of Hemmingway and Coe avenues during high tide.

“I was expecting to have a lot more damage because of the wind. thank god we didn’t get any fallen trees or stuff like that,” East Haven Public Works Superintendent of Operations Charles Coyle said.