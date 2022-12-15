NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but challenges still exist, according to information presented Thursday morning by the area’s chamber of commerce.

The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce brought together experts for its regional economic outlook breakfast to discuss assessments of the local economy.

“We know that businesses are still seeing a lot of demand, a lot of sales,” said Luke Tilley, the executive vice president of Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors. “There’s a lot of uncertainty about interest rates and inflation and about consumer strength as we head into 2023.”

Business experts said the biggest challenge is finding good, qualified workers. One estimates states that there are 30,000 jobs available in Connecticut.

But while things appear to be getting back to pre-pandemic normal, there are still lingering impacts.

“Personal services got hit really hard,” said Anaika Ocasio, the owner of The Serene Spot, which was highlighted as a minority-owned business. “We’re still seeing the effects, but we are gaining that consumer confidence, little by little.”