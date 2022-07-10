MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Charles Island Music Festival in Milford has been postponed due to “unforeseen issues with insurance,” the festival committee announced Saturday.

The sixth annual event was scheduled for July 23.

According to the event’s Facebook page, performances were set to feature the Rum Runners, Shot Down and others.

The committee said they will continue with merchandise sales and donations in hopes of still making an “amazing donation” to Yale New Haven Children’s NICU Family Assistance Fund.

A new date for the event has not been announced at this time.