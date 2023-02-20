NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Will ChatGPT pick a side in the infamous New Haven pizza wars?

Well, it looks like the artificial intelligence chatbot is keeping it civil.

News 8 asked ChatGPT to pick the best pizzeria in New Haven, and this is what it had to say:

New Haven is famous for its pizza, often referred to as “apizza” or “ap New Haven-style pizza”. There are several excellent pizza places in New Haven, and it’s tough to say which one is the best since it often comes down to personal preference. However, here are a few highly regarded places to consider: Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana – Established in 1925, Frank Pepe is widely considered the creator of the New Haven-style pizza. Their coal-fired oven gives their pizza a distinctive charred flavor, and their signature “White Clam” pizza is a must-try. Sally’s Apizza – Sally’s has been a New Haven institution since 1938 and is known for its crispy crust, fresh toppings, and classic flavor combinations. Their “tomato pie” is a local favorite. Modern Apizza – Modern Apizza has been serving up delicious pizza since 1934. Their thin-crust pies are cooked in a brick oven and have a perfectly crispy crust. The “Italian Bomb” pizza, with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, and pepper, is a popular choice. Bar – This popular spot is known for its inventive toppings and coal-fired pizzas. Their mashed potato and bacon pizza is a favorite, and they also serve up delicious craft beers. Pepe’s Pizza Truck – If you’re looking for a quick and tasty slice on the go, Pepe’s Pizza Truck is a great option. The truck is often found parked outside of the Yale University campus and serves up slices of their famous pizza. These are just a few of the many great pizza places in New Haven, so I encourage you to try a few and decide for yourself which one is the best! ChatGPT

When pressed for a clear answer, it answered that “As an artificial intelligence language model, I don’t have personal preferences or tastes like human beings do, so I don’t have a favorite pizza place in New Haven or anywhere else. My responses are based on the information available to me, and I strive to provide the most accurate and helpful answers to your questions.”

When asked again, it restated its answer, although added that each one is worth a try.

And what makes New Haven-style pizza so special? This is what the chatbot had to say: