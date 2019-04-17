New Haven

Cherry blossoms are blooming all over downtown New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A sure sign of spring.

The cherry blossoms in New Haven's Wooster Square have finally popped.

Wednesday and Sunday should be the best days to see them.

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Wooster Square is next Sunday, April 28.

